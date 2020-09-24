Lenny Kravitz may be worth tens of millions of dollars, but his entire skincare routine will set you back less than $20.
“It’s always been very simple,” the 56-year-old “Fly Away” hitmaker, who’s spent much of this year at his home on the island of Eleuthera in the Bahamas, told Vanity Fair of his everyday grooming routine.
“I only use a few things. I wash my face with water, truthfully. When I’m here, I scrub it with the sand from the ocean because it’s very fine and powdery.”
While most of us don’t have daily access to Bahamian sand, the rest of Kravitz’s go-to products can be picked up at pretty much any health food store.
