Here at Kveller, we love to kvell over anything and everything Yiddish, from the recent Yiddish category on Jeopardy!, to this awesome update of a classic Yiddish song, to “Second Dude” Doug Emhoff calling Joe Biden a mensch.
And, as a site that celebrates Jewish families, we also love all things Hanukkah — after all, the Festival of Lights is the perfect holiday for spending some QT with your family and enjoying some cozy indoor activities that will brighten your mood.
So, as this extremely challenging year inches to close, we’re excited to share there’s an easy, fun way to combine both of these loves in a pandemic-friendly way: On Tuesday, December 8 at 7 p.m., the National Yiddish Theater Folksbiene will be throwing down with a virtual “evening of music and community spanning the globe” called the “Folksbiene Chanukah Spectacular.”
