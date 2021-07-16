At the last Emmy Awards, “Schitt’s Creek,” the comedy from Jewish father-son duo Eugene and Dan Levy, swept the night, winning every comedy category for its sixth and final season.
While there’s no big Jewish show to cheer on for another powerhouse performance this year, there’s still a bevy of Jewish nominees, which were announced Tuesday.
Jurnee Smollett received her first Emmy nomination, as lead actress in a drama series, for her role in “Lovecraft Country” starring as Letitia “Leti” Lewis. While the show won’t be returning for a second season — and contained a plot point that some viewers found antisemitic — the HBO horror show had 18 nominations.
And Maya Rudolph scored her seventh and eighth Emmy nominations for her guest appearances on “Saturday Night Live” — for the episode she hosted and portraying Vice President Kamala Harris over the course of the season. She was nominated as well for her voiceover performance as Connie the Hormone Monstress in the puberty-themed (and very Jewish) animated comedy “Big Mouth.” Last year she won in both categories.
“Big Mouth,” co-created by the Jewish comedian Nick Kroll and his friend Andrew Goldberg, also was nominated for best animated show.
