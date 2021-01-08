I wear granny panties now. Super high waisted. Full coverage in the tush. Thick cotton. Comfy as all get out.
Why am I telling you this? Because it’s absolutely mind-blowing to feel like myself in my underwear. And it’s not just about feeling like myself in my underwear. I’ve been feeling like myself since I went back to work on my new FOX series, Call Me Kat.
It all started when Jim Parsons — whom I played opposite on The Big Bang Theory for nine seasons — approached me about playing the lead role in an American version of the hit BBC series, Miranda. He and I decided that if anyone was lovable enough for people to tolerate even though she’s a little annoying, I was that person. (I hold that this is a great compliment!)
