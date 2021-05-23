Mayim Bialik‘s new sitcom,“Call Me Kat,” is a warm, distracting TV hug. The actress, neuroscientist, mom, and Jewish holiday maven stars as Kat, a 39-year-old owner of a cat cafe in Louisville, KY. The show is charming and uplifting and, essentially, exactly what we needed during this cold pandemic winter and early spring.
The Fox show takes many of the best parts of “Miranda,” the British TV series it is based upon — both shows are streamable on Hulu for all your cord-cutters — and adds a little extra magic, like “Fiddler on the Roof” musical numbers; delightful moments with this pandemic’s favorite viral star, Leslie Jordan, who plays cat cafe employee Phil; and lots and lots of adorable cats (plus one brilliant “Sound of Music” cat mural.)
Mayim, of course, is perfect in the role of Kat — a role in which, as she wrote in these very pages, she feels was made for her: “‘Call Me Kat’ is the meat of who I am in life right now — the zaftig, curvy, authentic me.”
