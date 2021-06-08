Mayim Bialik guest-hosted "Jeopardy!" in a series of episodes that started airing Monday night, and fans loved her first appearance on the show.
In a pre-show interview on the "Jeopardy!" YouTube channel, Bialik said that she was inspired by her education and background in academia to make suits a part of her wardrobe for the show.
Bialik, who played Amy Farrah Fowler on the CBS sitcom "The Big Bang Theory," holds a doctorate in neuroscience, which she earned from the University of California, Los Angeles, in 2007.
"This is actually something that I felt instantly really passionate about," Bialik said of her fashion on the game show. "Much as women are accomplished in many fields, and we've made so many changes in how we're represented and how we're seen, it's by-and-large a confusing time I think still for women in terms of what we're expected to look like and what people think when we dress a certain way or don't."
