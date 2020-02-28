Beachwood, OH (44122)

Today

Periods of snow. High 24F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Snow showers. Low 21F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 50%. About one inch of snow expected.