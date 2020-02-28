Mel Brooks Hand and Footprint Ceremony

In this Monday, Sept. 8, 2014 photo, Director/Comedian Mel Brooks, left, stands with Director/Actor Carl Reiner during Brooks' Hand and Footprint ceremony on the 40th anniversary of the movie "Young Frankenstein," in front of the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood section of Los Angeles.

 AP Photo / Nick Ut

Every evening, Mel Brooks leaves his home in Santa Monica, gets in his car and stares down Los Angeles’ notorious rush-hour traffic to go to Carl Reiner’s house in Beverly Hills.

There, the two comedy icons do what they like to do most these days: chat, eat dinner together and watch the long-running quiz show Jeopardy!

“This is a great place because I got friendship, love and free food. Free eats are very important, you know,” says Brooks, as we wait for Reiner in his den. His voice is a little raspier than it once was, but that signature puckishness is fully intact.

Read the full story HERE. 

