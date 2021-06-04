Several NBA teams posted messages over the weekend condemning the spike in antisemitic attacks across the U.S. in the wake of the recent Israel-Gaza hostilities.
“We are in the midst of a devastating and appalling rise of anti-Semitic attacks on the Jewish community in our country,” the Milwaukee Bucks’ wrote Sunday on their official account. “These hateful and dangerous acts MUST stop and be condemned.”
The team is partially owned by the Moroccan-Jewish billionaire Marc Lasry and its president of operations, Peter Feigin, is also Jewish. Lasry’s 33-year-old son, Alex, is senior vice president of the team, but he has taken a leave of absence to run as a Democrat for a Senate seat in Wisconsin.
