NBC pulled an episode of the show “Nurses” that aired on the channel on Feb. 9, responding to pressure from Jewish groups that said it contained an anti-Semitic storyline about Orthodox Jews.
An NBC source told Variety that it had consulted with “leading Jewish organizations” before making the move on Thursday.
In the episode of the medical drama titled “Achilles Heel,” a young Hasidic patient is told he will need a bone graft to heal his broken leg, leading his father to recoil at the possibility of a “dead goyim leg from anyone. An Arab, a woman.”
