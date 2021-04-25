We’re obsessed with Leslie Odom Jr. and Nicolette Robinson.
That’s not just because this beautiful couple, who got married under a chuppah in 2012, makes gorgeous music together (have you listened to their version of the Hanukkah classic “Maoz Tzur” yet?!). It’s also because the former Hamilton star and his equally talented Jewish wife are super sweet parents to their daughter, Lucille Ruby — who’s just about to turn 4 — and they recently welcomed a new son, Able Phineas, born March 25.
Now, Able is quite an unusual first name. It is a variation of Abel, the son of Adam and Eve who was killed by his brother, Cain. Abel derives from the Hebrew word for “breath,” hevel, and from the Assyrian word for “son.” But the alternate spelling chosen by the Robinson-Odom family also gives it an extra empowering twist.
