Pink shared a photo of herself from the hospital on Sunday, revealing she had fractured her ankle.
In the selfie, the singer is wearing a mask and giving a thumbs-up.
“As if surviving covid wasn’t enough for this poop sandwich of a year,” she began the post. She then went on to recall the various other injuries and illnesses she had this year.
“Well, I got my stitches out from drying that wine glass, that went well. Then I recovered from my very first staph infection for no reason (cry for help?) (right knee was lonely?) so I thought I’d fracture my ankle,” she wrote.
