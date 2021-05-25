Jewish mama and musician Pink has been busy. After a whirlwind world tour in 2018 and 2019, followed by the pandemic and a harrowing personal experience with Covid — in which both she and her son Jameson, 4, feared for their life — the singer is back with a new single.
The song is called “What I Know So Far” — but that’s just the beginning of the Pink news: she also has a documentary by the same name coming out on Amazon Prime on May 21. Let’s get the Pink party started!
The video of “What I Know So Far” is pretty out there, with gigantic leprechauns, floating eyeballs, and other over-the-top CGI visuals (and even a cameo from Cher for some reason? Personally, I always want more Cher in everything, so I’ll take it). Yet, it’s also deeply personal. In the video, Pink, 41, starts by telling her daughter (and musical collaborator!) Willow a bedtime story.
