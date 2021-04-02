Pink is introducing fans to the newest member of the Hart family!
The 41-year-old singer took to Twitter over the weekend to share a cute photo of the new pup she and husband Carey Hart rescued from The Labelle Foundation in Los Angeles. The sweet pic features their two children -- daughter Willow, 9, and son Jameson, 4 -- cuddling up close to their furry pal, whom they adorably named Habañero Mountain Guy Kadashi Hart.
"Thank you to the @labellefdn for helping us rescue our newest family member, Habañero Mountain Guy Kadashi Hart," Pink tweeted on Sunday. "We love the work that you do #AdoptDontShop."
Thank you to the @labellefdn for helping us rescue our newest family member, Habañero Mountain Guy Kadashi Hart. We love the work that you do ❤️ #AdoptDontShop pic.twitter.com/xVerSPAkWD— P!nk (@Pink) March 29, 2021
