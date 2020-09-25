At the 2020 Emmys, Regina King’s performance in “Watchmen” earned her the Outstanding Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie award, marking her fourth Emmy to date.
But King’s forearm tattoo — which at first glance appears to feature Hebrew symbols — also has fans buzzing on social media: Is she Jewish? What does it mean?
The illustration on her arm, which was visible in a pre-show photo of King in a Schiaparelli gown, is a three-letter Aramaic sequence which means “unconditional love,” King, 49, revealed during an appearance on “The View” in 2017.
