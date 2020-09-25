Regina King .png

At the 2020 Emmys, Regina King’s performance in “Watchmen” earned her the Outstanding Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie award, marking her fourth Emmy to date.

But King’s forearm tattoo — which at first glance appears to feature Hebrew symbols — also has fans buzzing on social media: Is she Jewish? What does it mean?

The illustration on her arm, which was visible in a pre-show photo of King in a Schiaparelli gown, is a three-letter Aramaic sequence which means “unconditional love,” King, 49, revealed during an appearance on “The View” in 2017.

Read more HERE

How do you feel about this article?

Choose from the options below.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags