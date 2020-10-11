A new trailer for a sequel to the Sacha Baron Cohen flick “Borat” shows the comedian dressing up as President Trump and crashing a speech by Vice President Mike Pence.
The clip, released Thursday, shows Cohen reprising his role of Borat Sagdiyev from the 2006 comedy, as the infamous Kazakhstani character travels to America again in an attempt to gift his daughter to “someone close to the throne” in the Trump administration.
The trailer for “Borat: Subsequent Moviefilm” includes footage of Borat in a Trump costume, carrying a woman over his shoulder and yelling “I brought a girl for you!” during Pence’s speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference in February.
