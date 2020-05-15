With Broadway now shut down until Labor Day due to the coronavirus pandemic, Neil Simon’s play “Plaza Suite” has been pushed back a year. The revival will now run from March 19, 2021, through July 18 at the Hudson Theatre, with David Byrne’s “American Utopia” returning to the theater this fall.
The show, starring real-life couple Matthew Broderick and Sarah Jessica Parker, was scheduled to hit the Great White Way for previews on March 13 ahead of an April 13 opening, but production was halted just a day before as Gov. Andrew Cuomo shuttered Broadway theaters.
Read the full story HERE.