Sex is officially back in the city.
On Thursday, Sarah Jessica Parker teased the start of production on “And Just Like That” — the much-anticipated “Sex and the City” revival — by sharing cryptic images outside of character Carrie Bradshaw’s now-iconic Greenwich Village apartment building.
“I’m thrilled and terrified,” she wrote in her understated post, piquing immense interest from nostalgic “SATC” fans, who flooded the comments to share their collective excitement about the news.
The peek into Carrie’s world continued on Friday when SJP followed up with photos from the kickoff table read — including images of cast members’ scripts — captioned “1st Table Read. Got here way too early. Nerves all a wonderful jumble. X, SJ”
Read the full story HERE.