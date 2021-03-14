Paris Hilton says she was brought to tears after finding out that Sarah Silverman had apologized for cruelly mocking her with a crude sex joke during a 2007 award show.
“I was just shocked when I read [her apology] at first and pleasantly surprised…She was so genuine and so sweet and it really moved me,” Hilton said on an impromptu episode of her “This Is Paris” podcast on Friday.
“I felt just emotional hearing it and I could tell that she really did mean what she said when she was apologizing.”
Silverman had issued her mea culpa Thursday for hurling a raunchy comic insult at Hilton during the 2007 MTV Movie Awards, which was on the same day the hotel heiress was set to turn herself into jail over driving violations.
