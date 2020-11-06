Actress Scarlett Johansson and “Saturday Night Live” co-head writer Colin Jost have officially tied the knot.
The pair exchanged vows in a small ceremony surrounded by loved ones over the weekend, Meals on Wheels America announced on Instagram on Thursday.
View this post on Instagram
We’re thrilled to break the news that Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost were married over the weekend in an intimate ceremony with their immediate family and loved ones, following COVID-19 safety precautions as directed by the CDC. Their wedding wish is to help make a difference for vulnerable older adults during this difficult time by supporting @mealsonwheelsamerica. Please consider donating to celebrate the happy couple by clicking the link in our bio.
Read more HERE.