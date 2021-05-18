Scarlett Johansson says it’s time for Hollywood to distance itself from the organization behind the Golden Globes.
The Hollywood Foreign Press Association has been under fire for months for its lack of diversity, admitting in February it has no black members.
The star of Marvel’s upcoming “Black Widow,” Johansson slammed the association as “an organization that was legitimized by the likes of Harvey Weinstein to amass momentum for Academy recognition.”
As someone with a movie to promote, Johansson said, appearing at HFPA press conferences and award shows “has often meant facing sexist questions and remarks by certain HFPA members that bordered on sexual harassment,” she continued in her Saturday statement.
