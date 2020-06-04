Following the death of George Floyd, many celebrities have come together to raise money for the Minnesota Freedom Fund and match donations made by others.
Floyd died on May 25 in Minneapolis after a police officer kept his knee on his neck for several minutes, despite Floyd saying he couldn’t breathe multiple times. The officer was arrested and charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter a few days later. Three other police officers who were seen in the widely spread video were fired in connection to the incident.
Read the full story HERE.