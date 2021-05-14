Seth Rogen is evolving. While promoting his memoir, Yearbook (one of our most anticipated Jewish reads of the month), the Jewish actor spoke of his relationship with fellow Jewish actor James Franco.
In 2018, five women accused Franco of sexual misconduct. “I feel there was an abuse of power, and there was a culture of exploiting non-celebrity women, and a culture of women being replaceable,” Sarah Tither-Kaplan, a student of Franco’s, told the LA Times.
Franco and Rogen have co-starred in many projects together — from “Freaks and Geeks” to “The Disaster Artist.”
