Simon Cowell has reportedly canceled his scheduled appearance as a judge on “X Factor Israel” amid tensions in the wake of the recent conflict between Israelis and Palestinians.
“Simon won’t be going to Israel after all. I know it has already been announced that he was one of the judges, but for a number of reasons he just can’t be there in Israel to film the show now,” a source close to the veteran producer told the Jewish News.
“Of course he is bitterly disappointed – but it was a decision he had to take,” added the source, who declined to say whether Cowell’s decision was related to the recent conflict between the Jewish state and Hamas.
