Jeff Jacobson paid Motown legend Smokey Robinson $399 to record a Hanukkah greeting for his mother, but things didn’t go quite as planned.
Jacobson tweeted out the video Robinson sent him on Sunday, which Jacobson noted “takes a strange twist.” At the end of his greeting, Robinson pronounced the Jewish holiday, which is sometimes spelled Chanukah, as “cha-new-kah,” with a hard “ch” sound.
My mom grew up on the same street as Smokey Robinson in Detroit. So for Chanukah, I wanted to reunite them via @Cameo. But the video takes a strange twist. pic.twitter.com/IZ3S9WusiJ— Jeff Jacobson (@jeffjacobson) December 13, 2020
As of Monday afternoon, the video has been retweeted nearly 30,000 times.
Read the full story HERE.