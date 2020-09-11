Saturday Night Live's Chloe Fineman went through many hair changes during quarantine — but she didn't realize exactly how many colors she sported until now!
Once the comedian, 32, scrolled through her selfies and noticed that she switched up her hair color 15 times over the past few months, she couldn't help but share a collage of all her looks.
"Hi. This is psychotic. PSYCHOTIC. But I somehow changed my hair color 15 times in quar. 15 times!!!!!!!!" Fineman wrote alongside her colorful hairstyles which included pink, strawberry blonde, dirty blonde, brunette, golden blonde, platinum and more.