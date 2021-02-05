Billionaire Mets owner Steve Cohen revealed on Saturday that he benched his Twitter account because of “personal threats” his family received amid last week’s GameStop trading frenzy.
“I’ve really enjoyed the back-and-forth with Mets fans on Twitter which was unfortunately overtaken this week by misinformation unrelated to the Mets that led to our family getting personal threats,” Cohen said.
His statement did not describe the threats; the popular account, on which he bantered with sports fans about team strategy, was deactivated Friday night.
Read the full story HERE.