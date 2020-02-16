The French Dispatch.jpg
Following yesterday’s batch of first look photos, Searchlight Pictures has dropped the first trailer for Wes Anderson’s highly anticipated 10th feature film, “The French Dispatch.” Anderson last directed the stop-motion adventure “Isle of Dogs,” making “French Dispatch” his first live-action effort since the release of “The Grand Budapest Hotel.”

Searchlight released “Grand Budapest” in March 2016 to nine Oscar nominations (including Best Picture and Best Director) and $172 million worldwide on a $25 million production budget.

