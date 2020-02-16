Following yesterday’s batch of first look photos, Searchlight Pictures has dropped the first trailer for Wes Anderson’s highly anticipated 10th feature film, “The French Dispatch.” Anderson last directed the stop-motion adventure “Isle of Dogs,” making “French Dispatch” his first live-action effort since the release of “The Grand Budapest Hotel.”
Searchlight released “Grand Budapest” in March 2016 to nine Oscar nominations (including Best Picture and Best Director) and $172 million worldwide on a $25 million production budget.
Read the full story HERE.