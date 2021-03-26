If we’re being completely honest here — and I think we can be — a lot of Jewish families never make it to the end of the Passover seder.
My family always insisted on a drunken, drowsy-with-food rendition of “Echad Mi Yodea“ and “Chad Gadya,” the two final songs of the Passover seder, before calling it a night. Truthfully, everything in the haggadah after Shulchan Orech, the part where you the eat the festive meal, is rarely even skimmed through.
If you and yours also struggle to get much read or done after the eating part, we do have some good news: This year, you can outsource the end of the seder to none other than The Maccabeats.
