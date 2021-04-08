Boy, do we have news for you: our favorite Queens-bred bridal shop employee turned childcare provider is finally coming back into our lives. That’s right, after a long, long wait (it’s been 22 years since the show went off the air), all six seasons of The Nanny are now streaming on HBO Max.
I don’t know about you, but I’ve been anticipating this moment for years, maybe decades?! At least since I first got a Netflix membership in the early 2010s. And now it’s here, and right in the middle of Passover, too — some television mana from heaven for us Jews.
If you’ve never watched The Nanny before (is that even possible?!), the show stars Fran Drescher as Fran Fine, a nasal-voiced, impossibly fashionable, very-much-loveable, and yes, incredibly, loudly Jewish bridal consultant from Flushing, Queens. After Fine gets fired from her job by her ex-boyfriend, who runs the bridal shop, she accidentally lands a gig nanny-ing for the three kids of Maxwell Sheffield, a handsome British widower, and Broadway producer.
