Tiffany Haddish added her famous catchphrase, "She Ready," to her short haircut.

 

Ready, set, shave!

Tiffany Haddish upgraded her buzzcut on Monday by getting her famous catchphrase, “She Ready,” carved into her short hair.

“I’ve always wanted something cool on my head,” the 41-year-old comedian told fans during an Instagram Live on Monday, thanking her go-to hairstylist LaMarr Randle for the distinctive ‘do.

“When people see me coming they’ll be like, ‘I think that’s Tiffany,'” Haddish later added of her final look, which was finished with a sprinkling of gold glitter.

