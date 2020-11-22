Faith is important to Today show co-anchor Savannah Guthrie. The 48-year-old journalist was raised Baptist and is a regular at downtown Manhattan’s Trinity Grace church.
However, as Guthrie recently told the New York Times, she is also raising her kids with Jewish tradition.
“I’m always so fundamentally aware of not being the center of the universe,” she told the Times. “Having a faith really helps you know your place in the world. And I really value that. And I find it endlessly fascinating. Believing in God, loving God, believing in a compassionate God, just absolutely spreads through everything I feel and the way I look at the world.”
