Maisel fans, we have some exciting news: not only is production starting on season 4 of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, but casting is open for extras, and you can be part of the show — and be the object of our unending admiration and envy.
When we last reported on the show about your favorite sassy Jewish comedienne from the Upper West Side, we informed you that just like many of us, creator Amy Sherman-Palladino and her husband, writer Dan Palladino, were not thrilled about going back to (non-remote) work during the pandemic:
“We’re scared to death, and we don’t quite know what to do,” Dan Palladino told The Hollywood Reporter in August. “We’re all kind of in the same boat. I think it’s going to be very, very daunting.”
