Nick Cordero was not honored during the 2020 Emmy Awards' In Memoriam segment on Sunday — much to the late actor's friend and former Broadway co-star Zach Braff's disappointment.
Braff, 45, said the award show "passed" on including Cordero (who died in July at age 41 after a months-long battle with COVID-19) in the montage.
"For those wondering: The Emmys chose to leave Nick Cordero out of the memorial montage," he tweeted on Monday. "I had no idea one had to campaign to get their loved one in. We did. They passed."
Braff also noted that the In Memoriam segment excluded his late Scrubs co-star Sam Lloyd, who died at age 56 in May from lung cancer complications.
