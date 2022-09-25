Deborah J. Cohan
184 pages, $26.95
Rutgers University Press
Author Deborah J. Cohan shares her story of caring for her ill and elderly father while having to reconcile old family dynamics of abuse, control, love and adoration in her memoir “Welcome to Wherever We Are: A Memoir of Family, Caregiving and Redemption.”
Winner of the 2022 Memoir Prize for Books Caregiving category, ESS Public Sociology Award and a recommended book in domestic violence by DomesticShelters.org, this is a story most can relate to, as many reckon with past and future choices against the backdrop of complicated family dynamics and explore how to live better lives amidst unpredictable changes.
Cohan, a former Shaker Heights resident, is an interdisciplinary, feminist and public sociologist, author and speaker. She has been featured in poetry collections, journal articles and book chapters. Cohen is working on her third book, “Going to College Together and Apart: A Professor Translates the Campus Experience for Parents and Students.”