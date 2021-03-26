“When Rabbis Bless Congress: The Great American Story of Jewish Prayers on Capitol Hill”

Howard Mortman
336 pages; $129 hardback; $25.27 paperback
Cherry Orchard Books
Howard Mortman, communications director for C-SPAN, examines 160 years of Jewish prayers delivered in the literal and figurative center of American democracy. Congress opens each session with a prayer offered by a chaplain or guest chaplain. Among the guest chaplains have been rabbis.
The book delivers the story of more than 400 rabbis giving more than 600 prayers since the Civil War days. Few books examine the tradition of prayers in government, and students and those who like American history, Congress, American Jewish history and religion will enjoy Mortman’s research and writing.
Among the rabbis included are Rabbi Arthur Lelyveld of Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple in Beachwood.