Marlit Polsky
14 pages, $10
Outlandish Press
Beachwood resident Marlit Polsky’s newest addition to her steadily growing bibliography is “Why Not?” a magazine-style collection of brief narratives of her life. In total there are 10 short stories, each accompanied by eye-catching photographs. Just a few of these anecdotes include, “A Ship Anchored in the Harbor,” “Alice Cooper,” and “Santa Fe.”
"Why Not?" gives a tiny glimpse into Polsky's life and how she views the world and what's in it.