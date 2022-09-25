17.png

Marlit Polsky

14 pages, $10

Outlandish Press

Beachwood resident Marlit Polsky’s newest addition to her steadily growing bibliography is “Why Not?” a magazine-style collection of brief narratives of her life. In total there are 10 short stories, each accompanied by eye-catching photographs. Just a few of these anecdotes include, “A Ship Anchored in the Harbor,” “Alice Cooper,” and “Santa Fe.”

“Why Not?” gives a tiny glimpse into Polsky’s life and how she views the world and what’s in it. Polsky is a Beachwood resident.

