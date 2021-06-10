I can understand that letter writer Bruce Bogart and I may have different opinions on President Joe Biden’s handling of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, which we do. (“Democratic party disappoints,” June 4)
I do not understand how the Cleveland Jewish News allowed the letter to include the phrase – “may I say ‘Farrakhan-Lite.’” Not only does this discredit Bogart, I believe it is counter to the CJN statement that it “reserves the right to ban users who use ... bigoted .... language.” At least, the CJN could have edited that phrase out.
Andrew Kohn
Cleveland