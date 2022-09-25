Edited by Christopher Johnston
257 pages, $10
Self-Published
Residents of Council Gardens, a senior apartment complex in Cleveland Heights, participated in a memoir writing workshop provided by Literary Cleveland, a nonprofit organization and creative writing center. For two years they met weekly to read their most recently crafted pieces and discuss the writing, individual and experiences shared.
“Writing in the Gardens Vol. I” features stories and poetry of 15 participating residents accompanied by photos of the apartment grounds taken by Igor Vorotilkin. They hope the program continues to grow and this will become an annual project, said Barbara Mervine, executive director of Council Gardens.