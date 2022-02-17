Yachad Cleveland

2403 S. Belvoir Blvd., University Heights OH 44118
216-299-1004 | yachad.org/Cleveland
What have you learned about transitioning services during COVID-19?
We have learned to adapt to the current situation and that there really are no barriers to inclusion. Whether someone needs to be isolated due to COVID restrictions or isn’t able to come to an in-person event, we really strived to go the extra mile to give our members the best opportunities as possible. We immediately offered daily virtual programming, phone and study buddies, support groups, new apps and technology, at-home kit deliveries and more. And we have also learned all the cool Zoom features and we have gotten really good at muting and unmuting ourselves.
How can the community help you?
I think the best way is the old way – we have always had strong community support and it has continued. We ask that people just keep reaching out for help, keep including our members in your daily life and in communal spaces, rituals and celebrations. Keep allowing everyone their rightful place and treating our participants as vital members of our community. This is especially relevant now as the struggles and isolating repercussions of the pandemic are still lingering. Recognize that it’s new territory to all of us so it’s OK to not have all the answers. But at least show people that you are there. Financial support is also always appreciated as we have continued to provide highly subsidized programming and services and have offered free membership for the last two years.
How will your organization be different when COVID-19 ends?
In many ways we will be the same – the same love, care, concern and inclusion that Yachad has always been known for will still be there, just maybe more of it and less on Zoom.