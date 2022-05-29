Growing up in Solon around their finance professional father, Zach and Zara Gottlieb both decided to explore business careers once they reached higher education.
Zara, who graduated May 7 from Penn State with a business degree in corporate innovation and entrepreneurship, is now headed to Dallas to work for PMG, a digital marketing agency. She told the Cleveland Jewish News that college prepared her for the new experiences she’ll face every day.
“It was a fun and exciting time,” she said of college. “At first, it was hard to adjust to Penn State – it has so many different types of people. But, it took me out of my comfort zone and I met amazing people.”
Of her job in Texas that she starts June 13, Zara said the opportunity “fell into my lap.”
“I knew someone that worked for them and loved the company,” she said. “I applied out of nowhere and ended up getting it. I feel like I am not totally prepared for it. I’m only one month out of college and I had different responsibilities there to prepare me for the real world. But, I am as ready as I’ll ever be.”
Moving out of state for college was the first step to her big move to Texas, Zara said. She chose Penn State because her sister, Zoey, went there, but also because she attended soccer camp on the campus growing up.
“I fell in love with it,” she said. “So, I am definitely excited to start to do something I’ve been working towards my whole college experience and see what Dallas has to offer. I can’t wait to explore new areas and meet some new people.”
Zach, who is preparing to study finance at the Indiana University Kelley School of Business in the fall, was excited to “walk across the stage” at Playhouse Square at his May 26 graduation.
“(High school) was difficult at times because of COVID-19, for sure,” he said. “But, I had a lot of fun.”
Originally planning to attend Penn State too, like his two sisters, Zach said he also toured Indiana University and “fell in love with the school.”
“I’m excited, but very nervous because I’ve never really been independent,” he said of his imminent move. “I was home my whole junior year because of the pandemic so I was very dependent on my family. The only time I was independent was in Maccabi, but I also had a host family. So, I’ve never really experienced living by myself.”
Zach said he’s also excited to get involved in Indiana University’s Jewish community – planning to rush a Jewish fraternity and explore its on-campus Chabad house. But, most of all, he’s happy to see his sister succeed.
“We’re so excited for each other, and even though we’re so far from each other again, my sisters and I weren’t in high school together or college, so I’m kind of used to it now,” he said. “I’m sure we will be visiting each other.”
As for Zara, she’s proud her brother is ready to start his own story.
“We’re so happy for him and really excited to see what is in store for him in Indiana,” she said.
Publisher's Note: Zach and Zara's father, David Gottlieb, is a member of the Cleveland Jewish News Foundation Board of Directors.
