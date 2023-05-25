Zach Chylla, a 2023 graduate of The Ohio State University in Columbus, is ready to take on the creative world in his new, full-time role as account strategy and management associate with The Adcom Group, a Cleveland-based marketing communications company in Cleveland. He has a Bachelor of Arts and Science degree in strategic communications.
However, Chylla, 22, won’t start his new job until July after he returns from vacation.
“I’m traveling to Europe for a month with friends,” he said. “The trip was a graduation present,” he said, and he’s sharing the experience with friends.
“The four of us are going to travel around Israel, Greece, Italy, and a few other countries.”
Before graduating, Chylla said the COVID-19 pandemic hit and affected how he learned, and taught him more critical thinking.
“The pandemic made it difficult on my college career,” he said, having to do much of his learning online.
He said he taught himself a lot of the core curriculum and applied it, and learned to trust himself when working on assignments, helping him be more independent.
“Towards the end of the pandemic, being able to have more freedom in my classes and being able to meet people in classes and get a little more involved with activities made it easier for me to understand where I wanted to go in my path,” he said.
He said he gained marketing and public relations experience while in college and was happy to be involved in the American Marketing Association and the Public Relations Student Society of America where he was a student member, and attending industry events also gave him a more intimate understanding of what he wanted and how to go about it.
Chylla said for anyone interested in getting into a good job after graduation, start while still in college.
“Get involved in the clubs and events that are offered at your school because it’s a great way to network and meet other people,” he advises.
Chylla graduated from Beachwood High School where he enjoyed playing basketball and baseball, and his love of sports has only grown.
“I’m definitely a Cleveland fan of all the sports, especially the Cavaliers and the Guardians,” Chylla said.
– Sherry Gavanditti